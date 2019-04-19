FOOTBALL: Sunday league division cup champions crowned

Three exciting finals at Ashlawn Road

Rugby & District Sunday Football League

It was divisional cup finals day in the Rugby & District League on Sunday, with all three being played at once at Ashlawn Road.

The Division 1 Cup saw a close game won 3-2 by The Bell against CRC.

The champions’ scorers were Daniel Bevins, James Green and Jonathan McCauley, with Dale Linton netting both of CRC’s strikes.

CRC Reserves triumphed in the Division 2 Cup final, beating Shaw Haul 6-2 while the Division 3 (Vets) Cup had to be decided on penalties.

Rugby Town Vets and Hillmorton Old Boys were level 1-1, after goals from Marc Woodward and Ian McGregor. Rugby Town then went on to win the penalty shoot-out 4-3.

Well done to all winners and commiserations to all runners-up. In all it was a very successful day with some brilliant weather.

For more information on fixtures and results please see the league’s website: Fulltime-league.thefa.com/Index.do?league=3612144.

The league are looking to add more Open Age and Over 35s teams for the 19/20 season, if anyone is interested then please email EnquiriesRSFL@gmail.com or visit the website for more information.

Division 1 Cup winners The Bell

Division 2 Cup champions CRC Reserves

Division 2 Cup runners-up Shaw Haul

Division 3 (Vets) Cup champions Rugby Town Vets

The trophies awaiting the winners of Sunday's division cup finals