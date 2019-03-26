FOOTBALL: Sunday League Divisional Cup results

Rugby & District Sunday Football League

Division 1 Cup: London Calling A-W CRC, Royal Oak 3-3 Webb Lions (Webb won 4-2 on penalties), The Bell 7-0 Hillmorton, The Lion 1-5 Newbold.

Division 2 Cup: Caldecott Arms 1-4 Webb Eagles, Courthouse 2-0 Braunston, Holly Bush 0-3 Shaw Haul.

Division 3 Cup: Hillmorton OB 8-1 GE Vic, Paddox 1-3 Rugby Town Vets.

If anyone is interested in setting up a team for the 2019/2020 season then please email us at EnquiriesRSFL@gmail.com or visit our website Fulltime-league.thefa.com/Index.do?league=3612144 for more info.