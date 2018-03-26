FOOTBALL: Sunday league results round-up

Rugby & District Sunday Football League, sponsored by Melbros

CRC were down and out at the break to a Courthouse side that could have had more than their two-goal cushion after Owen Green and Matty Lea had found the net. CRC got back into the game after being awarded two penalties. Their heads were up and they finally raced to a 4-2 victory.

In Division 2 an early goal from Tomas Bernath gave Bourton & Frankton the lead but they couldn’t hold back a 6-1 onslaught from the Hollybush. Caldecott just edged it in their game against Braunston coming away with a 2-1 victory. James Taylor and Adam Timms scored for Caldecott and Mark Dyson replied for the home side.

Hillmorton are flying high at the top of the division and look certain to take the title. On Sunday they beat CRC Reserves 4-2, with Harry Rawson, Nathan Griffiths, Jay Lawes and Alan Worgacz scoring for Hillmorton.

One result from Thursday night saw CRC beat Lawford 4-2.

Fixture for this Sunday (April 1): Lawford v Webb Ellis at Ashlawn.