FOOTBALL: Sunday league results round-up and next week’s fixtures

Rugby & District Sunday League - sponsored by Melbros

Only one game in Division 1 and that saw the Webb beat the Barley Mow 3-2. Jamie Fox scored two along with Craig Hartfield for Webb and in reply were Robert Wallace and Justin Neal.

In Division 2 Hillmorton made it three out of three with a 6-2 win against Bourton & Frankton. Harry Taylor nabbed a hat-trick, Corie Beck hit a brace and there was a single from Alan.

CRC Reserves beat Braunston 4-1. Adam Gould got a pair, while Paul Hughes and Cory Baines added singles. Mark Dyson scored for Braunston. Caldecott Arms shared the points with The Hollybush after they drew 3-3. Patrick Walle, Darius Keynejad and Ben Davison scored for Holly Bush.

This Sunday’s fixtures (11th): Webb Ellis v CRC, Royal Oak v Lawford, Barley Mow v Courthouse, CRC Res v Caldecott Arms, Bourton & Frankton v Braunston, Hollybush v Hillmorton.