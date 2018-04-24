FOOTBALL: Sunday League semi-finalists decided

Rugby & District Sunday Football League - sponsored by Melbros

In the Cup quarter-finals Courthouse got off to the perfect start when a well-worked move saw Shane Osborne fire home from ten yards within the first minute of their game against Lawford. Lawford applied pressure on Courthouse and had five corners during the next ten minutes but couldn’t convert them. With 20 minutes on the clock Lawford had their first real chance on goal but the Courthouse keeper ran out from goal and took the Lawford player out on the edge of the penalty-box. The keeper should have seen a red card but it was yellow. A lucky escape for Courthouse and it got even better in the 38th minute when Osborne struck again to give his side a 2-0 lead. It didn’t last long as within two minutes Jimmy Smith latched onto a cross from the corner to make it 2-1.

Five minutes into the second half and a tactical substitution from Lawford saw Dildale Linton fire home a superb goal and level the score. Ten minutes later Lawford took the lead when Courthouse failed to clear and Lee Thomas slotted home. Three minutes later Thomas struck again to make it 5-2.

Courthouse lost focus and couldn’t pull it back so Lawford sail into the semi-finals where they will meet CRC Reserves after they thrashed Braunston 10-1. They were comfortable at the break leading 4-1. CRC scorers were Adam Lewis Halcrow 3, Tom Pugh 2, Adam Gould 2, Richard Simkin, Dylan Tellyn, Paul Hughes. Bosanko scored for Braunston.

Another team hitting double figures was the Caldecott Arms who put 11 past Bourton & Frankton. Andy Baker hit 4, Adam Timms, Joe North and James Osborne got a brace each and Jack Cannell nabbed a single. In reply were Alex Brown and Stuart McQuilan.

In a much tighter affair Hillmorton scraped a 6-5 win over The Hollybush. Harry Taylor hit a hat-trick, Connor Grainger, Jay Lawes and Alan Woodgrave scored the Hillmorton goals. They go on to play the Caldecott Arms next Sunday. Both semi-finals are at Winfield. All costs on the day will be shared.

The Cup finals are on May 6 at the usual venue.

Stuart Taylor