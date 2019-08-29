FOOTBALL: Sunday league teams kick-off new season this weekend

Rugby & District Sunday Football League

The Rugby & District Sunday Football League kicks off the new season this weekend.

There are some new teams joining Division 2 who are looking for a perfect start, as well as the established sides keen to pick up all three points from their opening games.

All kick off at 11am.

The fixtures for September 1 are: Division 1: Newbold Globetrotters v Webb Ellis Lions and Webb Ellis Eagles v The Bell.

Division 2: CRC Res v Stag and Pheasant Newton, Daventry Town Jaguars v United Prince of Wales, Hillmorton FC v Bar 8.

Division 3 (vets): Hillmorton Old Boys v GE Victoria, Rugby Borough Vets v The Paddox.