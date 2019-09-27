FOOTBALL: Sunday's fixtures for Rugby & District League teams

Goals galore in last week's matches

This weeks fixtures, September 29 (all ko 11am ):

Division 1: Caldecott Arms v Webb Ellis Lions, CRC 1st v Newbold Globetrotters, Royal Oak United v The Bell.

Division 2: Hillmorton v Braunston, Rugby Celts v Bar 8 FC, The George Daventry v CRC Res, United Prince of Wales v Daventry Town Jaguars.

Division 3: GE Victoria v Rugby Borough Vets, The Paddox v Hillmorton Old Boys.

Rugby & District Sunday footballers were back in league action last week (September 22) with CRC first team narrowly beating Webb Ellis Lions 2-1.

Kane Finney and Aaron Dawes were on target for CRC, while Lloyd Sena scored Lions’ goal from the penalty spot.

In the other Division 1 game, The Bell continued their 100% start to the season when they beat Newbold Globetrotters 6-0.

A Curtis Tailby strike, two from James Green and a Joe North hat-trick sealed the win.

In Division 2, the biggest winners of the day were Braunston with a 7-0 result over United Prince of Wales. Martin Fincham scored a hat-trick, Jake Sanderson hit a brace and Lloyd Monger and Fraser Quinn both netted a goal apiece.

Daventry Town Jaguars were on the end of a 6-0 defeat to CRC Reserves. Joel Dawes scored a hat-trick, Harvey Sinclair added two and Lewis Halcrow a single.

Rugby Celts hit six past Stag and Pheasant Newton. Dean Vince, Tynan Jones and Everisto De Melo each bagging a goal and Michael Hall scored a hat-trick, including a free kick into the top corner.

The George Daventry scored a penalty to start their scoring as they beat Bar 8 FC 4-1.

Goals from Joseph Durant, Ben Gatward, Ben Grosvenor-Power and Kyle Young claimed the win with Chevez Walder scoring a consolation for the visitors.

For any further information about venues, games and top scorers visit the league’s website at: http://fulltime-league.thefa.com/Index.do?league=3612144