FOOTBALL: Talented Harvey Rhoades earns two more years with Aston Villa

Best season so far for Bilton School student, playing for Under 14s and 15s

Talented young footballer Harvey Rhoades has almost completed the under 14s season with Aston Villa - his best and most consistent for the club so far.

Harvey has played a lot since returning to training back in August 2018. He trains every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday with games on a Sunday anywhere in the country from Southampton to Sunderland.

He has managed to also do very well in his schoolwork which remains a priority in Harvey’s quest to become a professional footballer.

He is very grateful to Bilton School for giving Aston Villa permission for him to come out of school once a week on the school release programme for training.

This season has seen Harvey progress into a centre back for the under 14s and due to playing well being selected on numerous occasions for the under 15s squad.

This has given him more confidence and belief that he is improving his all-round game.

Parents Marc and Claire were very proud that on his final review this week they were informed that Harvey would be offered an extra two years at Aston Villa.

This is a massive achievement for Harvey and some reward for everything he has had to give up since his journey began back in 2012.

Harvey hopes to continue to enjoy and improve his football so that one day his dream of becoming a professional footballer could become a reality.