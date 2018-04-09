FOOTBALL: Taylor hits six as Hillmorton secure Division 2 title

Rugby & District Sunday Football League - sponsored by Melbros

Only three results this weekend and one more week of the league programme before the Cup rounds on the April 22nd, 29th and the final on May 6th. The Caldecott Arms took an early lead against Bourton & Frankton after Adam Timms found the back of the net. Bourton did level just before the break after winning a throw-in close to goal. The Caldecott defender tried to head the ball to safety but only directed it into the net. In the second half Caldecott gained the advantage when James Taylor fired home and that was soon followed by an Andy Baker strike to make it 3-1 and it was game over.

Big scores in the other two games. Hillmorton thumped Braunston 9-1 to become Division 2 Champions. Harry Taylor hit six along with singles from Corie Beck, Harry Rawson and Josh Powell. Congratulations to them.

In the other game CRC Reserves led 4-0 at the break and went on to win the game 8-0. If they win next weekend they will take runners-up spot. Goalscorers were Lewis Halcrow 3, Dawa Jallow, Dan Nelson, Dillon Tellyn and Leigh Salisbury.

Despite myself, John and Len retiring at the end of the season the league will continue and furthermore after talks with certain people the league will be running an Over 35s division. So if you haven’t already spoken to me and you are interested please get in touch on 07508 127399.

Secretary Stuart Taylor