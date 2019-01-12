FOOTBALL: Ten out of ten for team effort by girls and parents

Rugby Town Girls Under 13s unbeaten and top of the table

Rugby Town Girls Under 13s are top of the table, having won all ten of their games so far this season, scoring 47 goals and conceding just four.

And their achievement has been a huge team effort not only by the girls, but their parents, made all the more remarkable because at the end of last season they didn’t have a coach. Their long-standing coach had hung up her boots part way through, which was a real blow to the girls as she would be sorely missed.

Another volunteer saw the season out and then three dads and two mums stepped forward (or were pushed!) to keep the team going.

Thankfully, a dad had his level 1 FA coaching (from having previously coached his son’s team) and they all took on the task of getting the relevant safeguarding and first aid qualifications in a hasty fashion to meet the requirements to start the season, with the help and support of Rugby Town Girls Football Club.

The team were also fortunate in gaining the sponsorship of Caring Help at Home Limited who kitted out the girls with warm jackets ready for the onslaught of winter.

The squad play with a smile, demonstrate great team spirit, always show due respect on the pitch and work tirelessly during matches.

Each and every goal this season has been celebrated like it’s their first, they delight in each other’s successes and rush to support each other when necessary. They are very fortunate in having very supportive parents too, who are quick to pitch in. They are looking forward to the rest of the season and hopefully progressing both as a team and as coaches.

U13s v Mountsorrel: Rugby were pitted against the excellent Mountsorrel in a top of the table clash and in the fifth minute the ever reliable Estere powered home. The girls were in a game however and the midfield of Amaani, Belle, Grace, Lucy, Lyla and Nathalie, dug in, rolled up their sleeves and fought. End to end football then saw Elle, the dynamo, slot coolly home to give Rugby some breathing space.

The second half showed why Mountsorrel are a team to be respected, but Rugby’s defence showed that they are to be too, Maddie, Olivia and Thea soaked up wave after wave and when breached, up stepped the superb Amy between the sticks in another entertaining game.