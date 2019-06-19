FOOTBALL: Tigers improve with weather to win Banbury tournament!

Victory for Under 9s in tense penalty shoot-out

Rugby Borough Tigers Under 9s travelled to Banbury for the second week in a row to play in Banbury United’s Youth Tournament. The soggy wet conditions in freezing rain took its toll on the Tigers who failed to score in three of their opening four games. That said, the defensive trio of Alex Arjan and William ensured that the Tigers only conceded one goal in the six Group matches.

With the weather improving, so did the Tigers' performance. The pressing play of Olly and Reid, coupled with Lewis and Finley commanding the wings and attacking flare of Gabriel, the Tigers made it through to the final.

A close game ended in a draw after extra time and went onto penalties. It was a tense time as the Tigers failed to convert their first two, before Ben pulled of a fabulous single-handed save whilst diving in the wrong direction to take it to sudden death with the Tigers coming out victorious.