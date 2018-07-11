FOOTBALL: Tigers win in their fourth tournament of the summer

Under 8s celebrate late winner in final

U8s: Rugby Town Tigers – Leamington Hibs Tournament: The Tigers put in a great performance to win their fourth tournament of the summer and retain the title they won last year.

Despite playing in a tournament the day before and the searing heat, the boys showed great energy as they raced through their group games beating Leek Wootton 3-0, Leamington Hibs 6-0, Copsewood Cosmos 3-1, Triumph 2-0 and Lillington 3-0, before drawing with Alvis 2-2 to top the group.

Sion, Gabriel and Arjan shared goalkeeping duties and each made good saves throughout the day at crucial times. Alex, Sion and Gabriel were fantastic in defence to limit the number of chances the opponents were given and gave the Tigers a platform to build from.

Lewis, Henry, Logan and Max proved a formidable attack, with all of the boys scoring great goals through both great team play and individual skills, plus some thunderous finishes.

The semi-final saw the Tigers triumph 2-0 (Max, Logan) against Hawkesmill, who were hardly given a chance by the tight defence.

Lyndon Colts awaited in the final, a very strong team from Birmingham. The Tigers had a great start as Max netted early, but Lyndon equalised and started to press.

The defensive effort from all the boys was fantastic, Alex, Logan, Sion and Gabriel all tackling well and Arjan superb in goal, but the Tigers won it late as Lewis sent Max clear to score. Another final whistle and another mad celebration by the boys, as another cup was lifted high by Henry.