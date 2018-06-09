FOOTBALL: Tournament win for Rugby Warriors

Victory for Under 9s at Market Drayton

Early Sunday morning saw the Rugby Warriors travel to Market Drayton for a tournament against 18 other teams. In a pool of seven teams they topped their group winning four, drawing one, with only two goals conceded throughout qualifying, thanks to the amazing safe hands of Ollie McDowell and the consistently formidable defensive duo of Zaydan Hussain and Keshav Gupta.

The twins Oliver and Peter Read commanded the midfield, with sometimes telepathic understanding pinging passes to the super-skilful Sam Dade and the goal machine that is Charlie Mawby.

With the quarter-finals successfully negotiated, the lads faced the one team that beat them previously, but with stout defending and creative play a place in the final was their reward.

In a tense, blisteringly hot final, Mawby latched onto McDowell’s inch-perfect pass to rocket the tournament-winning goal into the roof of the net. Well done lads!