FOOTBALL: Tribute to former CRC manager John Obie

Rugby & District Sunday Football League, sponsored by Melbros

Community Relations (CRC) and the Barley Mow held a minute’s silence before their game kicked off on Sunday in memory of John Obie, who ran CRC for many years prior to ill health.

Despite that he still attended games when he was able. John was a gentleman in the true sense of the word and although he was small in stature he had a heart of gold and a character to match.

I along with other league members have known John for the past 30 years. He always had a cheeky smile and a handshake for everyone and I am sure each of us who knew him will have some fond memories of him. On behalf of the League Committee I would like to express our deepest condolences to his family.

The match itself unfortunately didn’t give us the game I expected. The Barley started the game with nine men and when the others turned up it was going to be an uphill battle. Within eight minutes CRC led 2-0 and ten minutes later it was 3-0 and the Barley hadn’t had an effort on goal. Just before the break it became 4-0. The Barley with a full team played much better in the second half but the damage had been done and the score remained at 4-0 when the final whistle sounded.

The Royal Oak took the lead as early as the third minute in their game against Webb Ellis. Seven minutes on the clock and the Webb equalised. Five minutes later and a mistake by the Oak defender gifted the Webb the lead. Another mistake came in the 31st minute when a poor goal-kick gave the Webb the chance to fire in number three. Two goals in the last ten of the half had the Webb leading 5-1 at the break. There were two goals in the second half and the Webb ran out 6-1 victors. Scorers were Jamie Fox 3, Louis Gerrard, Conor Macleod and Adrian Fox.

Corey Baines hit a brace for CRC Res. along with a single from Adam Neale to draw 3-3 with the Holly Bush.

Caldecott were leading Bourton & Frankton 4-1 with ten minutes to play but Bourton fought back and when the final whistle went it was 4-4 and they had a share of a game that had looked impossible to get anything from.

Hillmorton travelled to Braunston and came away with all three points after a 4-2 win. Will Brown and Jack Sherlock scored for the home team and in reply for the visitors Harry Taylor nabbed a hat-trick and Corie Beck added a single.

Stuart Taylor