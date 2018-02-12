FOOTBALL: Two goals in the last ten minutes earn points for Hillmorton

Rugby & District Sunday Football League - sponsored by Melbros

Only one game in Division 1 saw CRC comfortably beat the Webb Ellis 4-1. Jamie Fox scored the Webb goal.

Braunston picked up their first win of the season beating fellow strugglers Bourton and Frankton 4-1. Mark Dyson fired in a brace and George Kelly and George Crozier added singles. In reply was Joe Pruden. CRC Reserves made it a double for the day for the club as they swept aside Caldecott Arms by the same score, 4-1. Callum Howling, Lewis Halcrow, Richard Simkin and Milton Williams scored for CRC and Joe North replied for the visitors.

With just ten minutes left in the game between the Holly Bush and Hillmorton they were level at 2-2 in what had been a close encounter, but Hillmorton found a second wind and before the end fired in two more goals to win the game 4-2. Matthew Tylsdale scored twice and Alan Worgaz and Harry Taylor added singles for Hillmorton.

Fixtures for Sunday 18th: Courthouse v Webb Ellis, Bourton & Frankton v CRC Res, Braunston v Holly Bush, Hillmorton v Caldecott.