FOOTBALL: Two new signings as Borough bounce back from FA Vase exit

League win over Kirby Muxloe

Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division

Rugby Borough 5 Kirby Muxloe 0

Borough got back to winning ways after the disappointment of their Vase exit against Bustleholme last week.

The squad had two new signings Connor Tallett, who joined from MFL side Coventry Copsewood and Jac Redhead who has stepped up from the Rugby Town Juniors U18 side last season and is a currently on the Strachan Football Foundation programme.

Borough started well keeping good possession and using the full width of the pitch to stretch the Muxloe defenders, taking the lead in two minutes.

A run by Adam Shaw down the right to the bye line was then crossed and totally unmarked in the penalty area was debutant Connor Tallett who gleefully poked home.

Muxloe could not get out of their own half with attack after attack and Shaw soon made it 2-0, going clean through to slide the ball under the keeper and into the net. It was three on 12 minutes when Harry Sawyer played a one-two with Lee Moore, saw the keeper off his line and beautifully chipped the ball over him.

Redhead and Shaw went close with shots and Jones Ritson and Moore with headers from free kicks and a corner.

It really was all one way traffic and on 44 minutes Shaw made it four with a left foot curling shot from just outside the box.

Right on half time it was the the turn of the other debutant to get on the score sheet, Redhead going on a mazy run right through the heart of the Muxloe defence to smash home.

The second half was a non event with no additional goals. Muxloe went down to ten men when Moore was clean through and was clinically hacked down from behind.

Borough continue their league campaign with a trip to Desford on Saturday. Desford, who also gained promotion to the Premier Division this season took four points off the Borough last season winning 3-2 in Desford and scrambling a last minute equaliser to draw 1- 1 at Kilsby Lane.

Manager Joe Conneely said: “We were excellent first half and put the game to bed by half time. We controlled the game from start to finish but let our standards slip second half.

“We are happy with the win and our first clean sheet this season so now we move onto another tough game away at Desford Saturday where we look to build on our first half performance from Saturday.”

The Borough Youth team are through to the 2nd Qualifying Round of the FA Youth Cup after beating Coton Green 2-1 at Kilsby Lane.

In the next round they will play Rushall Olympic away and that game will take place on Monday, October 1 at Rushall with a 7.45pm kick-off.