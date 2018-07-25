FOOTBALL: Two of Borough’s stars of last season sign for another year

Preparations for new season continue at home to Kidlington on Saturday

Rugby Borough played Jet Blades FC on Saturday, and managers Joe Conneely and Neil Collett were pragmatic about their approach to the game, which ended in a 2-1 victory to Blades. “It was a frustrating afternoon for us.” Conneely said after the game. “We made a number of changes from the Nuneaton Griff game to give the boys a chance who haven’t really played yet.

Adam Shaw

“We played well in spells but conceded two really poor goals in the first half. We know the levels we need to get to, and will work hard over the next three weeks to be ready for the start of the season, beginning with Kidlington FC match at home Saturday.”

Borough also announced retention of two of last season’s star players; top goal scorer Adam Shaw and young player of the season Jack Blackham. Both have signed for another year.