FOOTBALL: Vital home game for Rugby Borough against league’s in-form team

New manager bolsters ranks with two experienced signings

Rugby Borough welcome unbeaten FC GNG to Kilsby Lane on Saturday 3pm it what is a vital game for both.

Viktors Kurma in Saturday's win against Asfordby

GNG are setting the early pace and defeated current leaders Thurnby Rangers last week end. They have won nine and drawn one of their ten games and are the in-form team within the league.

It looks like being a three-horse race with Borough and Thurnby in the mix, with Borough creating a six-point gap between third and fourth place with their win at the weekend.

Borough themselves are on a four-win run and completed that on Saturday with a 4-0 scoreline at Asfordby. Goals from Warwick, Turton, Glasscoe and Paye sealed a comfortable victory.

Manager Ady Fuller has moved to bring in some experience with the signing of Brandon Oddy and local lad Aiden Print to bolster the ranks.

Tom Glasscoe

He said: “It was a comfortable win in the end, after the initial ten minutes of the game where we kept giving the ball away too easily. I thought after we controlled the game and scored some good goals it could have been six or seven in the end.

“Credit again to the players for putting in a great shift against a team who I think will definitely be up by the top end of the league. Now we prepare ourselves for a massive game this Saturday, which we will be back to full strength for.”

# The Borough Youth team continued their good form with a 4-3 win against Hereford on Monday night. Two goals from Olly Starling and singles from Sam Khan and Man of the match Zidane Mistry sealed the win.