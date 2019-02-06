FOOTBALL: Want to be a Sunday league referee?

This weekend's fixtures for Rugby & District teams

Rugby & District Sunday Football League

There were no games were played last weekend due to frozen pitches.

Fixtures for this weekend are: Division 1: London Calling v CRC, Newbold v Webb Lions, Royal Oak v Hillmorton, The Bell v The Lion.

Division 2: CRC Res v Braunston, Holly Bush v Courthouse, Webb Eagles v Shaw Haul.

Vets League: Rugby Town Vets v The Paddox.

The Sunday league are looking to recruit more referees to add to those currently officiating and are planning to run a referees’ course.

Anyone interested who would like more information should please contact the league by emailing: enquiriesrsfl@gmail.com or visit http://www.birminghamfa.com.