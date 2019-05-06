FOOTBALL Want to play for Rugby Borough Under 18s next season?

Two evenings of trials with first team management and players

Rugby Borough FC Under 18s will be holding trials ahead of their Midland Floodlit League 2019/20 season.

These will be at their Kilsby Lane ground from 8pm to 9.30pm on Thursdays May 9 and May 16.

The club’s first team management and players will be present, delivering both sessions and talking about the pathway to the first team and the opportunities for the boys in future seasons.

Contact the club on 07889 985972 or email info@rugbyboroughfc.co.uk