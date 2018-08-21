FOOTBALL: Winning start to higher division for Rugby Borough

Last season’s champions carry on where they left off

PICTURES BY BRIAN DAINTY

Ollie Chater

Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division

Rugby Borough 4 Cottesmore AFC 1

Rugby Borough continued where they left off last season, with a convincing win against Cottesmore AFC.

A new squad with only three players left from last year put in some great football at times, with a score line that should have been higher.

Luke Jones

Ollie Chater found the net first on 20 minutes, followed by Luke Jones making a terrific debut by sinking two goals inside eight minutes, putting Borough firmly in the driving seat.

Lee Moore made it 4-0 mid second half, with Cottesmore pulling one back from a penalty.

“It’s always nice to win the first game of the season,” Joint Manager Joe Conneely said after the game. “There were a few nerves around before the game, so we wanted to take control early on, which we did. Overall, it’s the perfect way to start the season.”

Borough’s next game is on Saturday (August 25) at home against Ashforby FV with a 3pm kick-off at Kilsby Lane.