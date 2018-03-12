FOOTBALL: Young footballers invited to join two-day Easter holiday course

Record numbers take part around the region over half term

Football Development Schools with West Bromwich Albion had a record number of over 400 attendances for their February half term school holiday courses.

Some 55 children took part over two days at Rugby’s Warwickshire College along with others in Hinckley, Melton, Lutterworth and Kettering.

Boys and girls aged four to 12 were able to enjoy fun games, learn new skills and test themselves against shooting and passing challenges as well as being part in a special FDS Tournament.

There will be another course at the Technology Drive centre over Easter on Thursday, April 12 and Friday, April 13. The cost is £9 a day.

To find out more call (01858) 461166 or email soccercamps@developmentschools.co.uk.