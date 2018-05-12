FOOTBALL: Youngsters invited to join half term soccer camp

Football Development Schools

Following their Rugby soccer school over Easter which attracted 100 participants over the two-day camp and recruited players into their elite Development Centre, Football Development Schools are running another in the May half term.

The course will be on Thursday, May 31 and Friday, June 1 at Warwickshire College in Technology Drive, from 9am to 3pm, costing £9 per day, per child.

For more information and to book, call the FDS office on (01858) 461166 or email soccercamps@developmentschools.co.uk