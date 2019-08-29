Is there still hope for Bury FC, Bolton Wanderers assure survival following sale, Sunderland confident of getting new left-back - and the rest of Thursday's League One and Two rumours

An international consortium is ready to complete a takeover of Bury FC – if the EFL agree to reinstate the club's League One status. (Sky Sports)

Bolton Wanderers have, however, survived after the club's administrators announced a sale to Football Ventures had been finalised. (Various)

Sunderland manager Jack Ross remains confident that the club will sign a left-back before the Monday deadline with Declan John and Greg Taylor the latest names to be linked. (Various)

It is believed Ross' side have had a bid turned down for Kilmarnock's Taylor after the offer fell way short of the SPFL club's £3m valuation. The bid was under £1m. (STV)

The Black Cats could revisit a deal for Marcus Maddison next summer once his contract expires at Peterborough United. (Roker Rapport)

Gillingham manager Steve Evans wants to sign Hearts midfielder Olly Lee, though admits he faces competition from four other League One clubs. (Kent Online)

Portsmouth target Calvin Miller has been deemed surplus to requirements at Celtic with Kenny Jackett 'very keen' to sign him. (Glasgow Evening Times)

Peterborough DOF Barry Fry has revealed he has been in advanced talks with a midfielder for two months but is unsure whether a deal will be struck. (Peterborough Telegraph)

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has not ruled out the prospect of new arrivals ahead of Monday's transfer deadline. (Fleetwood Today)