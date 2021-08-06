It's FA Cup weekend at Butlin Road for Rugby Town
Boldmere St Michaels the visitors for 3pm kick-off
Report by Jon Venner. Pictures by Martin Pulley
Rugby Town are in FA Cup action this weekend when Midland Football League side Boldmere St.Michaels come to Butlin Road in the Extra Preliminary Round of the competition.
The fixtures are set to come thick and fast for Valley now, after they kicked-off their league season on Tuesday evening with a 1-1 home draw in an often ill-tempered affair against local rivals Lutterworth.
Summer signing Barry Fitzharris had given the hosts a 62nd minute lead, but Tendai Daire equalised from the penalty spot for the Swifts with just three minutes of normal time remaining.
Rugby had carved out the better chances of the first half, with Lutterworth keeper Warren Butlin somehow blocking a powerful volley from Lee Thomas at close quarters, before the same Town man ballooned another great chance over the bar.
However Fitzharris did force the ball home after a goalmouth scramble following a sustained period of Valley pressure, but both Daire and Sonmuno-Rahman Abdul then went close for the visitors with headers, before Tendai secured his team a late point after sub Jordan Hayward had been punished for a foul just inside the penalty box.
Valley are back in UCL action next Tuesday (10th August) when they face another local derby this time against newly-promoted Long Buckby at the Northamptonshire club's Station Road ground.
# Town had rounded off their pre-season friendly schedule last Saturday with a 1-1 home draw against Gresley, when Rugby skipper Loyiso Recci's 14th minute strike cancelled out an even earlier opener from Oli Bailey.