It's FA Cup weekend at Butlin Road for Rugby Town

Dylan Parker with ex Rugby player Ryan Seal in last weekend's friendly with Gresley (Pictures by Martin Pulley)

Report by Jon Venner. Pictures by Martin Pulley

Rugby Town are in FA Cup action this weekend when Midland Football League side Boldmere St.Michaels come to Butlin Road in the Extra Preliminary Round of the competition.

The fixtures are set to come thick and fast for Valley now, after they kicked-off their league season on Tuesday evening with a 1-1 home draw in an often ill-tempered affair against local rivals Lutterworth.

New signing Jordan Hayward had another impressive game against Gresley

Summer signing Barry Fitzharris had given the hosts a 62nd minute lead, but Tendai Daire equalised from the penalty spot for the Swifts with just three minutes of normal time remaining.

Rugby had carved out the better chances of the first half, with Lutterworth keeper Warren Butlin somehow blocking a powerful volley from Lee Thomas at close quarters, before the same Town man ballooned another great chance over the bar.

However Fitzharris did force the ball home after a goalmouth scramble following a sustained period of Valley pressure, but both Daire and Sonmuno-Rahman Abdul then went close for the visitors with headers, before Tendai secured his team a late point after sub Jordan Hayward had been punished for a foul just inside the penalty box.

Valley are back in UCL action next Tuesday (10th August) when they face another local derby this time against newly-promoted Long Buckby at the Northamptonshire club's Station Road ground.

Danico Johnson had a very physical battle upfront against Gresley