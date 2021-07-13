Rugby Borough Eagles Under 6s do the double

Eagles at Aylestone Park festival

Report by Simon Millward

North Kilworth: Rugby Borough Eagles U6’s went into their third tournament as a newly formed team. Having reached the semi finals of the previous two tournaments, all coaches and players were desperate to go that one step further. However, the task ahead was enormous, with three level 1 teams (Soccer Rockz, Copeswood and Fullworks), Rugby Borough Pumas and local rivals Daventry Town amongst the competition.

The Eagles looked to be breezing through the group stages with two wins from their first two games against Ansty Nomads and Kirby F.C. – important goals from Amari, Will and Kian and two clean sheets thanks to great defensive work from Thomas and safe hands goalkeeping from Theo. Eagles then faced tournament favourites, Fullworks – a level 1 team featuring numerous academy players. Eagles dominated the match going 1-0 up but were unlucky to finish the match with a 1-1 draw. With qualification secured, The Eagles played their last group match against The Rugby Borough Pumas and managed to scrape a 1-0 victory. Eagles finished the group second on goal difference to set up a semi final tie against Copeswood Cobras.

Rugby Borough Eagles Under 6s at North Kilworth with coaches Leigh Carter, Simon Millward, Charlie Millward and Dan Sheppard

The semi-final presented the perfect opportunity for revenge against a Copeswood team that knocked Eagles out of the Coventry Cup the weekend before- they then went on to win that tournament. The Eagles executed their game plan perfectly. From the first minute they went on the attack and a fantastic goal from Amari, dribbling past two defenders before chipping the keeper gave Eagles the advantage. Copeswood were then on the attack, but star defender Thomas seized upon an opportunity and with the keeper out of position Thomas tried his luck from the half way line and found the back of the net. Copeswood pulled a goal back to set up a nail-biting final 2 minutes but Eagles held on to set up a final against Soccer Rocks who edged a semi-final penalty shootout against fellow level 1 team Fullworks.

Only two months after being grouped together Eagles were in their first tournament final. Never once did the result look to be in doubt. Theo was solid behind the stick and kept another clean sheet – leaving the goal scoring to Will and Kian. Fantastic performances from Jaxson and Drew also helped the team over the line with a 2-0 win in the final. The win set the precedent for a very successful weekend for the Eagles who were fast becoming a very well respected outfit in the Midlands. Special mention to Alfie, awarded star of the tournament for his contribution in all games.

Aylestone Park: Full of confidence from their championship win the day before, Eagles headed to Aylestone Park – one of the most prestigious tournaments within the Midlands circuit. 20 of the strongest teams across Leicestershire, Coventry & Warwickshire and Northamptonshire were featured.

The Eagles breezed through the group stages unbeaten with every player player contributing – notable goal scoring contributions from Will, Amari, Kian and Alfie and 3 clean sheets from 4 games, down to solid partnership between keeper, Theo and ‘The Rock’, Thomas.

Eagles at Aylestone Park festival

A quarterfinal against Oadby proved to be a whitewash – with Eagles wining 4-0. The semi-final against Nuneaton was as one sided with a 3-0 victory – another 2 clean sheets too!

The second tournament final in 2 days loomed. Having beaten Oadby Tawny’s in the quarters, Eagles now faced Oadby Snowy’s in the final. Every single player featured in the final. All starting outfield players, Will, Kian, Alfie, and Thomas were on the scoresheet to set up a 4-0 lead. Super subs Jaxson, Drew, Jarlath and Amari then came on to batten down the hatches. Star striker Amari added a last goal to secure the trophy – the second in two days.