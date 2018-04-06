RUGBY BOROUGH: League leaders sign two local lads to join promotion campaign

Pictures from Easter Monday’s 7-0 victory over Loughborough

Pictures by Brian Dainty

New signing, goalkeeper Ashley Bodycote

Rugby Borough Manager Darran Tank entered the transfer market for the last time this season, with the signings of two local lads. Tommy Glasscoe signed from Coventry United and had previous spells at Rugby Town FC and was captain of Rugby Town Juniors U21 team which scooped the treble four years ago.

“Tommy will give us a bit more steel in the middle of the park. He can play in a number of positions which will help over the next few weeks,” he said.

Tank also moved to secure another goalkeeper, Ashley Bodycote from Rugby Town FC, who went straight in and made a fine debut on Easter Monday against Loughborough.

Tank said: “Ash just wants to play, and we can give him the chance to do that. It’s difficult for keepers that are number 2’s at clubs; some are happy with that, some just want to play. He was excellent throughout on Monday, so along with our regular keeper Dan Flack, we have a pair of very good goalkeepers for the run in.”

Harley Matarutse

Tank also looked forward to the next few weeks which will see his side play four games in a week. Saturday, they travel to Lutterworth Town ko 3pm, then they’re away to Barrow Town on Thursday 12th, with two home games on the Saturday v Holwell Sports and then the Monday v Aylestone Park.

“Unfortunately, this is what you get when games are called off,” said Tank.

“It’s been a horrible winter but we’re not the worst off, our title rivals have to play three games in a week for the next three weeks, which might help us in some way.”

Everards Leicestershire

Jamie Paye scored four goals

Senior League Division 1:

Loughborough 0 Rugby Borough 7

Rugby Borough produced a dominant performance as they beat Loughborough 7-0 to go eight points clear at the top of the league table.

After a scrappy 15 minutes Rugby created a great opportunity to score, but the crossbar denied Ollie Chater, whose curling effort crashed against the woodwork.

Alex Webb

Chater then had another good chance moments later, as he wrong-footed the Loughborough right-back, only to shoot over from 15 yards out.

Rugby should have broken the deadlock in the 22nd minute but Chater glanced his header wide from Alex Webb’s peach of a free-kick.

From the resulting goal-kick, an untimely slip from Luke Pritchard allowed the Loughborough striker to run through on goal, but his shot was thwarted by debutant keeper Ashley Bodycote.

Borough’s patience paid dividends as they finally opened the scoring in the 28th minute, as a fine cross from Chater was nodded back across goal by the lively Harley Matarutse, for Jamie Paye to convert from close range.

Two quick-fire goals saw Borough go into the break with a 3-0 lead as first Chater’s strike, and then Webb’s precise finish, found the Loughborough net.

Borough were keen to add to their tally in the second half, and did so on 56 minutes, as Webb set off on a mazy run showing terrific balance and agility, before squaring the ball to Paye, who smashed home to make it four. Paye then completed his hat-trick on 66 minutes with a beautiful strike from just inside the penalty area.

Harley Matarutse then capped off a fine individual shift by setting up number six for Borough, and Paye’s fourth of the night, with a delicate through-ball which was finished superbly by Rugby’s main marksman.

The win was sealed with a late goal by Webb. The home defence, patrolled by Jason Lee, Jamie Tank and Kane Finney, ran down the clock to ensure that Borough remain unbeaten at home this season.

Some mention should be made of the stand-in referee (due to the reversal of venue at short notice} who was one of the younger officials we have encountered: Joe Larkin.

He controlled the game extremely well throughout and maintained an air of quiet authority and zero tolerance for misbehaviour. This made for a very enjoyable game to watch.