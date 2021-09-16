Rugby Sunday football league underway with first cup game

.

In the first cup game of the Rugby & District Sunday Football League season, Rugby Borough Royals won 4-1 over Stag and Pheasant Newton with goals from manager Mark Brazier (2) Josh Goodwin and Alex Webb. Stag’s scorer was Jiten Mistry.

In Division One, The George made a good start to their campaign over newly promoted Bar 8 FC, scoring a penalty on the second attempt in the first half, before unleashing their attacks in the second to put Ben Drinkwater (2), Dan Field and James Weale on the scoresheet.

Bar 8 had their chances but couldn’t find the net until late on through Courtney Gordon.

Division Two saw CRC 1st romp to a 6-1 win over Rugby Borough Oak . Babucarr Jatta and Atal Hinds both hit two, with Cioyo Miller and Jordan Mosby also finding the target.

In Division Three, Gareth Owen’s hat-trick and one from Shaun Tiernan helped Hillmorton Old Boys to a 4-1 win over GE Victoria, whose scorer was Roland Wiseman.

Red Lion narrowly beat Dunchurch Vets 2-1, a Michael Bullock goal and Mark Simonion penalty snatching the points. Steve Emery scored for Dunchurch.