RUGBY TOWN: 2-0 up in ten minutes, but Valley have to settle for a draw

Points shared with Highgate after red card for hosts

Two goals for David Kolodynski within the opening ten minutes put Rugby Town in a commanding position against sixth-placed Highgate United at Butlin Road on Saturday.

Sam Belcher was red carded in the 52nd minute

But after Sam Belcher was sent off early in the second half, it proved too tough for Valley to hold onto their lead and Highgate scored in the 67th and 83rd minutes to make the final score 2-2.

Rugby Town are away for their next game on Saturday (January 6) taking on Loughborough University.

The festive fixtures have left Rugby tenth in the Midland Football League Premier Division, with Loughborough 14th.