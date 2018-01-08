RUGBY TOWN: 3-1 victory over Students and it could have been more

First win of new year lifts Valley to seventh in league

Rugby Town beat Loughborough University 3-1 away from home on Saturday. A tight first half finished without a goal, but Ruben Wiggins-Thomas put Rugby ahead three minutes after the restart and the visitors were soon looking in control. David Kolodynski added the second 12 minutes later and Sam Belcher made it three on 65 minutes.

The Students came back with a consolation five minutes later, but it was a comfortable win for Valley, who had chances for a wider margin of victory.

Rugby Town are now seventh in the Midland Football League Premier Division, with Loughborough 15th.

This Saturday sees Valley at Butlin Road hosting South Normanton Athletic, who are 19th.