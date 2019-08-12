RUGBY TOWN: Agony at last-minute FA Cup defeat in nine-goal thriller

Massive disappointment as Valley exit competition at first hurdle

A last-minute goal ended Rugby Town's FA Cup hopes for this year 5-4, in a thrilling Extra Preliminary Round encounter.

Rico Alexander scored against Sporting Khalsa but Rugby suffered an agonising 5-4 defeat

Rugby conceded twice in 25 minutes at Sporting Khalsa, but fought back with three goals in 13 minutes to get their heads in front before the break. Charlie Evans hit the first on 29 minutes, with Rico Alexander's strike equalising in the 32nd and Kieran Fitzgerald ten minutes later.

Fitzgerald added his second just short of the hour for Valley to lead 4-2. But their hosts came back to level with goals in the 68th and 74th minutes before a last-minute break-away agonisingly snatched the win and a place in the next round for Khalsa.