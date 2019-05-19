RUGBY TOWN: All together now for youngsters at Butlin Road

Youth team will be incorporated into club's academy set up

Rugby Town FC have announced that their youth team will be incorporated into the club’s academy set-up from the start of the 2019/20 season.

Town’s Academy of Football was launched twelve months ago and it enjoyed considerable successes in its first year providing 48 scholars a unique BTEC football education experience from the club’s Butlin Road stadium complex.

Valley’s midweek Under 18s squad will now be run under this same banner and will once more take its place in the Midland Floodlit Youth League.

Academy manager Liam O’Neill was delighted with the latest development. He said: “This is another step forward for us and will provide our young scholars with the perfect platform to develop in a full-time environment through the ranks at the club.

“There is a great pathway for the talent we have here now - from our two English Colleges FA squads into the Floodlit League youth team, through our National League Under 19s squad and then hopefully into the first team.”

The youth team will be headed and coached in a full-time capacity by the Academy’s Assistant Head Coach Will Grocott and its Goalkeeping Coach & Recruitment Head Scott Dutton, with another ex-Valley player Richard Blythe working alongside them in a part-time role.

O’Neill acknowledged the efforts of last season’s Youth Team Manager Simon Heeley. He explained: “Simon came in and did a good job at short notice in what were very testing circumstances.

“We thank him for all his endeavour and enthusiasm in the role and wish him the very best of luck in the future.”

l Meanwhile Town’s first team boss Carl Adams is working hard on confirming his side’s 2019/20 pre-season schedule, with a home game against local rivals Bedworth United pencilled in for Saturday, July 27.

The full provisional programme will be announced shortly, but there are also away friendlies at Quorn and Sutton Coldfield planned that month ahead of the Greenbacks’ Butlin Road fixture.