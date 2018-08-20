RUGBY TOWN: Another hat-trick for Johnson in victory over Boston

Eight goals in four games now for striker

Pictures by Martin Pulley

Keenah Rosser scored his first goal for the club

Super striker Danico Johnson scored his second hat-trick in four games for Rugby Town as they beat Boston Town 5-2 on Saturday.

In the club’s first home game of the season, Keenah Rosser and Charlie Evans had put Valley 2-0 up.

Boston pulled one back before Johnson hit the first of his trio just before half time. He added the next two more soon after the restart as Rugby dominated the United Counties Premier Division game throughout.

Boston managed another goal in the 68th minute, but Rugby were well on top to make it two out of three wins in the league so far this season.

Charlie Evans scored his first Rugby Town goal against Boston

Home fans will have the chance to see manager Carl Adams’ side in action again this Saturday (August 25) when Evesham United are the visitors to Butlin for in the Preliminary Round of the FA Cup.

Rugby Town manager Carl Adams

Danico Johnson smashes in his hat-trick goal against Boston