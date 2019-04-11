RUGBY TOWN: Away to Holbeach then hosting women's finals on Sunday

Two FA Women's National League Finals at Butlin Road

Rugby Town travel to Holbeach in the UCL Premier Division this weekend looking for massive improvements on the pitch - following their inept display against Cogenhoe last Saturday.

Valley put in arguably their worst showing of the season to-date in the 1-0 home reverse, meaning it is now just one win in five outings for them.

For the second time this year, the club had opened up the gate to spectators for free and once more a crowd in excess of 400 was attracted to Butlin Road for the game.

However their plan to reward loyal fans for their ongoing support as well as their efforts to attract a new following fell flat, with the visitors sealing their deserved win with a second half strike.

Rugby’s defeat - alongside Daventry’s 2-1 success at Holbeach - finally ruled out any mathematical chance of them catching the division’s table toppers, whilst second placed Deeping were also losing (4-1 at Northampton ON Chenecks) - meaning Daventry can now all but secure the title with a victory this weekend at home to struggling Peterborough Northern Star.

Deeping’s loss at least means Town are still in with an outside chance of a second placed finish in the end of season rankings, but they will have to make up a four point differential on the Lincolnshire outfit from the final four sets of league fixtures.

Rugby’s opponents this weekend are another side out of form though after three straight defeats - a run that has seen them drop down to sixth in the table.

A Richard Blythe double settled the reverse fixture between the two sides at Butlin Road back at the beginning of September, with just five of those who started for Valley that day then in the opening line-up last Saturday against Cogenhoe.

Town’s Dan Summerfield will miss the trip to Holbeach following his red card late in the game at the weekend.

Following the Holbeach match-up, Rugby then play their final home game of the season next Saturday (April 20) when Desborough are the visitors - before rounding the campaign off with two short away trips to Daventry on Easter Monday and Harborough on the 27th.

# The club coach to Holbeach will leave from outside Rugby School at 10.45am and from Butlin Road at 11am. This week’s coach is free to supporter, for latest information contact Tony Mann on 07970 691366.

# Meanwhile this Sunday (April 14) there is an opportunity to experience high level women’s football at Butlin Road, when the club host two FA Women’s National League Finals.

First up in the double header is the FA WNL Reserve Cup Final between Charlton Athletic Reserves and Blackburn Rovers, before Liverpool Feds and West Bromwich Albion take centre stage for the FA WNL Plate Final.

The ground opens at 10am with the Reserve Cup Final at 11am and the Plate Final at 3pm. Tickets are priced at £5 adults (includes a match programme), £2.50 concessions and £1 for children (under-3s are free).