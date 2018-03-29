RUGBY TOWN: Beaten 1-0 by struggling Shawbury United

Disappointment for fans as Valley drop to tenth in the table

Rugby Town were beaten 1-0 last night (Wednesday 28th) by Shawbury United, who are just one place above bottom of the table.

Rugby were unable to recover after conceding an early goal and went down to the relegation-threatened side.

Valley have picked up just a single point from their three games this week, with a 1-1 draw against Stourport Swifts followed by Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by Westfields.

The next MFL Premier Division game for manager Dave Stringer’s side is on Saturday (31st) at Coventry Sphinx, with Loughborough University their visitors to Butlin Road on Easter Monday (April 2).