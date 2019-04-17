RUGBY TOWN: Busy Easter against Desborough and Daventry

All supporters welcome at club's annual presentations on Saturday

Rugby Town round off their home schedule for the season, when Desborough visit Butlin Road in the UCL Premier Division this Saturday.

And then they travel to top-of-the-table Daventry for the Easter Monday derby.

Having returned from Holbeach with a 2-0 victory last weekend, Valley will now be looking for a first win in four attempts at home - following successive defeats there against Cogenhoe and Eynesbury and a draw with Pinchbeck prior to those.

Daventry’s 2-0 home win over Peterborough Northern Star all but confirmed them as divisional champions, with their far superior goal difference over nearest challengers Deeping making it highly unlikely that their nine-point lead with three games to play could be overturned.

A late Deeping winner against Harborough maintained the four-point gap between them and third place Valley though, with the Lincolnshire outfit set to travel to struggling Rothwell this weekend.

Rugby will then round off their campaign at Harborough next Saturday (April 27) , with Deeping’s remaining matches both at home against Peterborough and Daventry.

Both of Town’s goals at the weekend were scored by Charlie Evans, taking his total for the season to 19 - just one short of Danico Johnson, who left the club early in the calendar year.

Evans’s double pulled him three clear of Lewis Rankin, although it was Rankin that was on-target with a late equaliser when this weekend’s opponents met in reverse fixture in Northamptonshire in October.

Town defender Lee Thomas was stretchered off with a broken leg in that 1-1 draw nearly six months ago, and Thomas made a welcome return to action at Holbeach when featuring for the last few minutes of the game from the bench.

Prior to this game, Rugby and Desborough had met twice before at first team level, with Valley storming to a 5-0 win over then higher level opposition in an FA Vase 1st Round Replay thanks to a John Bull hat-trick and a Terry McKee brace, after the two sides had played out a 2-2 draw in the original tie back in November 1974.

Ninth-placed Desborough come into this weekend’s encounter on the back of three victories - the latest of which being a 1-0 success over Northampton ON Chenecks.

# The club’s annual presentation evening will be held after this Saturday’s game, with a 6.30pm start. All supporters are welcome to attend the event, which will be held in the hospitality suite.