RUGBY TOWN: Butlin Road hosting Coventry City v Liverpool U23s

Sky Blues visiting twice this week as development side play Valley

Rugby Town’s Butlin Road is the stage for two intriguing pre-season fixtures this week when it offers up the chance to see footballing stars of the present and potentially some of the future too.

First up on Tuesday, July 23 (7.45pm) is Town’s match-up with a Coventry City development side, which is then followed on Wednesday, July 24 (7pm) by City’s first team facing a Liverpool Under-23 team as part of their preparations for the Sky Bet League One season.

Coventry manager Mark Robins returns to Butlin Road 28 years after playing there for Manchester United – against VS Rugby – in Jimmy Knox’s testimonial to face a side from a Liverpool academy set-up which has produced the likes of Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard in the past.

With the Sky Blues exiled out of the city once again in the coming season and their competitive fixtures scheduled at Birmingham’s City’s St Andrew’s ground instead, the club have turned to Rugby to play host to their only home first-team friendly.

Admission for the game is £10 for adults, £8 concessions and £3 for under-16s while admission for the Rugby game will be £5 adults and £3 concessions.