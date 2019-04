Just one game to go now as season draws to close

Newly crowned league champions Daventry won the Easter Monday derby game 3-0 at a warm and sunny Elderstubbs. Rugby Town were restricted to few chances as the UCL Premier Division title winners proved too strong for their third-placed rivals.

Manager Carl Adams

Rugby Town finish their season this Saturday (April 27) with another away game, visiting 11th-placed Harborough Town.

Edwin Ahenkorah gathers the ball at Daventry on Monday

Daniel Kavanagh made a rare start in the derby game

Lee Thomas made his first start after a long injury lay-off