RUGBY TOWN: Coventry City to face Liverpool prospects at Butlin Road

Valley to host prestige fixture between Sky Blues first team and Liverpool Under 23s

Rugby Town have landed a prestige fixture at their Butlin Road stadium, following the announcement this week by Coventry City that they will play a pre-season friendly there against a Liverpool FC Under 23 squad.

City’s first team will take on the Champions League winners’ development side on Wednesday, July 24, a day after the Sky Blues’ own youngsters are scheduled to take on Rugby at the ground.

The Liverpool academy has had a long history of producing world class players over the years, with England full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold the latest in a long line of those to come through the Anfield club’s ranks - following the likes of Robbie Fowler, Steve McManaman, Michael Owen and Steven Gerrard onto an international stage.

The Coventry-Liverpool game will kick-off at 7 pm, with admission on the gate priced at £10 for adults, £8 for concessions and £3 for under 16s.

#l Meanwhile Town started their own pre-season training last Thursday, as Carl Adams looks to prepare his squad for a second year in the United Counties League Premier Division, following their third place finish in 2018/19.

Valley are set to face their first warm-up outing next Saturday (July 13) when Racing Club Warwick visit for a game on the Butlin Road 3G pitch (kick-off 3 pm)

# The draw has been made for the UCL League Cup, with Town given a home tie against newly promoted Lutterworth Town in the Preliminary Round. The winner of this game will then face a trip to either Bugbrooke or Cogenhoe in the First Round of the competition.