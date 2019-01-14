RUGBY TOWN: Defeat by struggling ON Chenecks

Huge dent to promotion hopes with below-par performance

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Simeon Tulloch breaks on the left wing

Sixteenth-placed Northampton ON Chenecks pulled off only their fifth win of the season, beating Rugby Town 2-0 on Saturday. The hosts were ahead at half time, with Valley having a late penalty saved. Chenecks then made sure of the points with a second goal in a very disappointing result for Rugby Town’s promotion ambitions.

It means leaders Daventry now have a ten-point gap at the top, although Rugby still have a game in hand.

Tomorrow evening (Tuesday, January 15) Valley have the chance to get back on track when eighth-placed Leicester Nirvana are the visitors to Butlin Road for a 7.45pm kick-off.

Lewis Rankin is tripped

Daniel Kavanagh got a rare start

Danico Johnson was tightly marked

Charlie Evans battles up front