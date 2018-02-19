RUGBY TOWN: Disappointing 3-2 defeat at Quorn

Two goals from Ruben Wiggins-Thomas as Valley stay seventh in the table

Rugby Town had a disappointing trip to Quorn on Saturday, going down to a late winner. The hosts went ahead in this MFL Premier Division fixture but Rugby had plenty of chances of their own and Ruben Wiggins-Thomas equalised to send the teams in level at half time.

Wiggins-Thomas scored his second to put Valley ahead after the break, but Quorn made it 2-2 with a shot from 20 yards out.

Buoyed by their equaliser, the hosts went on to take the points with a last-minute goal.

Rugby stay seventh in the table and Quorn 14th. This Saturday’s opponents Highgate United, in the second in Rugby’s run of four away games, are fifth.