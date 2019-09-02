Assistant manager Justin Marsden in midfield

RUGBY TOWN: Disappointing first league defeat of the season for Valley

Shepshed Dynamo end Rugby's unbeaten record 1-0

Rugby Town suffered a disappointing end to their unbeaten league run, going down 1-0 to Shepshed Dynamo at Butlin Road. The visitors, had also won both their games ahead of Saturday's victory. In a poor performance, Valley just didn't get going and conceded the game's only goal in the 72nd minute. Rugby slip to fourth in the UCL Premier Division now, with eight points from five games and Dynamo jump up to second spot with three wins out of three, level on points with Loughborough University and one behind leaders Harborough Town. PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY.

Jazz Luckie

Striker Jazz Luckie back from injury for Saturday's game with Shepshed Dynamo
Academy player Caine Elliott is becoming regular starter for Rugby Town

Caine Elliott

Academy player Caine Elliott is becoming regular starter for Rugby Town
Harry Holloway came off the bench to play in the second half

Harry Holloway

Harry Holloway came off the bench to play in the second half
Charlie Evans outpaces his marker in Valley's 1-0 defeat

Charlie Evans

Charlie Evans outpaces his marker in Valley's 1-0 defeat
