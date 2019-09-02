RUGBY TOWN: Disappointing first league defeat of the season for Valley

Shepshed Dynamo end Rugby's unbeaten record 1-0

Rugby Town suffered a disappointing end to their unbeaten league run, going down 1-0 to Shepshed Dynamo at Butlin Road. The visitors, had also won both their games ahead of Saturday's victory. In a poor performance, Valley just didn't get going and conceded the game's only goal in the 72nd minute. Rugby slip to fourth in the UCL Premier Division now, with eight points from five games and Dynamo jump up to second spot with three wins out of three, level on points with Loughborough University and one behind leaders Harborough Town. PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY.

1. Jazz Luckie Striker Jazz Luckie back from injury for Saturday's game with Shepshed Dynamo other Buy a Photo

2. Caine Elliott Academy player Caine Elliott is becoming regular starter for Rugby Town other Buy a Photo

3. Harry Holloway Harry Holloway came off the bench to play in the second half other Buy a Photo

4. Charlie Evans Charlie Evans outpaces his marker in Valley's 1-0 defeat other Buy a Photo

View more