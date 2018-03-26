RUGBY TOWN: Disappointment as Westfields fight back to win 2-1

Third game this week sees Valley travel to Shawbury United on Wednesday

Rugby Town were beaten 2-1 at Butlin Road on Saturday, despite going ahead in the 11th minute thanks to a goal from David Kolodynski, his 25th of the season.

The wall did not stop Westfields scoring

Their tenth-placed visitors came back with goals either side of half time, in the 36th and 53rd minutes, but Valley couldn’t find an equaliser.

After their 1-1 draw at Stourport Swifts on Thursday evening, Rugby will play their third MFL Premier Divsiion game this week at Shawbury United on Wednesday.

Valley are still seventh in the table, with Shawbury struggling bottom but one, in 21st.