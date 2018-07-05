RUGBY TOWN: Early kick-off for first pre-season friendly

Carl Adams’ men begin warm-up schedule with trip to Heather St John’s

Rugby Town’s warm-up schedule kicks off this Saturday with a friendly fixture at MFL Division One side Heather St John’s.

The game will now start at 12 mid-day due to England’s continued participation in the World Cup which sees them face Sweden in the Quarter Finals later that afternoon.

However, Valley boss Carl Adams is expecting a number of his key players to be unavailable for the match, but is still looking forward to using this first run-out of the pre-season campaign to work on the fitness levels within the remainder of the squad.