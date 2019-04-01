RUGBY TOWN: Evans double secures win at Boston

Welcome three points as Valley stay third in table

Two goals from Charlie Evans earned Rugby Town a deserved three points at Boston Town on Saturday

With just two points from their last three games, this was a welcome victory against the Lincolnshire side - who now slip to 17th in the UCL Premier Division.

Evans put Rugby ahead from close range after Loyiso Recci had headed back across goal. The hosts levelled just before half time but Evans struck the winner with a superb finish.

With five games to play, leaders Daventry (on 84 points) have one hand on the league silverware with a ten-point advantage over Rugby on 74. Deeping Rangers remain second on 78.

On Saturday sixth-placed Cogenhoe United are the visitors to Butlin Road for a 3pm kick-off.