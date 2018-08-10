RUGBY TOWN: FA Cup trip to Coventry on Sunday

Jekyll and Hyde opening week in league campaign
Rugby Town’s attentions switch to the FA Cup this weekend, after they played out a truly Jekyll and Hyde opening week to their UCL Premier Division campaign.
Valley started life in their new division with a convincing 4-0 win at Peterborough Northern Star last Saturday, but could only follow this up with a below par peformance in a 2-0 defeat at Leicester Nirvana three days later.
A Danico Johnson hat-trick at Peterborough had helped spark much optimism amongst the Valley faithful, but Town were subsequently unable to cope with a pacy Nirvana side and were ultimately made to pay for this.
The early league rankings see Town sitting in eighth place, with just three clubs - Daventry, Cogenhoe and Deeping - recording back-to-back victories in their opening two games.
Local rivals Daventry top the table after they followed up on their 3-1 weekend home success over Holbeach with another impressive Communications Park win over Harborough - this time by a 5-2 margin.
Rugby make the short trip to Coventry United in the Extra Preliminary Round of the nation’s favourite football knock-out competition in a repeat of last season’s game at the same stage.
The tie has been rearranged for a Sunday 3pm kick-off due to a fixture clash with United’s rugby club landlords,
with Town hoping for a re-run of the 2017 match-up which saw them progress into the next round after a David Kolodynski brace gave them a two goal advantage, before a late strike by the hosts set up a nervy finish at the Butts Park Arena.
Valley went on to enjoy further success at the ground later in the season when a Josh Ruff penalty settled the MFL fixture there - helping to ensure a two place gap between the two sides come the end of the league campaign.
A number of ex-Rugby players featured for United last season, but their 2018/19 playing squad looks less familiar. In their opening two games - both 1-0 successes over Shepshed and South Normanton - Coventry’s starting line-up has yet to contain a Valley old-boy, although the popular Kevin Thornton is still at the club and has featured from the bench.
# Town finally make their first home appearance of the competitive season next Saturday (18th) when Boston Town visit Butlin Road in the UCL Premier Division.