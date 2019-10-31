RUGBY TOWN: FA Vase trip to Newark on Saturday

Team seek to emulate achievements of Jimmy Knox's side 37 seasons ago

The past week saw Rugby Town suffer first frustration and then disappointment ahead of their important FA Vase encounter in Nottinghamshire this Saturday.

Their hopes of securing a third successive UCL Premier Division victory were thwarted at the weekend, when the heavy overnight rain meant the Butlin Road pitch was adjudged waterlogged for the planned visit of Desborough - which has now been rearranged for Tuesday, November 26.

Meanwhile a 2-0 midweek home defeat brought an end to the club’s hopes in the League Cup, with Leicester Nirvana knocking them out of it for the second year running.

Town travel to Newark Flowserve in the Second Round of the Vase this Saturday, as they seek to emulate the achievements of Jimmy Knox’s legendary Valley side who ultimately lifted that trophy at Wembley in April 1983.

Carl Adams’s side will come up against in-form hosts, who have made a good start to their first season in the Midland League Premier Division on the back of consecutive promotions from the Nottinghamshire Senior and East Midlands Counties Leagues.

Newark’s latest victory at Gresley on Tuesday lifted them up into fifth place in their table - just two points shy of top spot, whilst Town stayed in seventh in their league.

Ahead of the Desborough postponement, Adams had commented on the 15-point gap between his team and current stand-out performers Shepshed, who have a 100% record from 11 league fixtures, conceding only one goal.

He said: “You have to take your hats off to Shepshed, and I would assume they possibly have the best record in the country at the moment.

“The interesting thing will be how they respond to a defeat. They do face a few tough games over the coming month, and it is our job to keep picking up the three points and hopefully be somewhere within touching distance come the turn of the year.”

Adams welcomed back midfielder James Hancocks after his first spell at Butlin Road was cut short when his parent club Stratford recalled him, but he will be without cup-tied pair Dylan Parker and Ben Bradshaw for the tie.