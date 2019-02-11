RUGBY TOWN: Fans enjoy late goal-spree in 7-1 win over Wellingborough

Valley celebrate goal number seven!
Five goals in last eight minutes for huge victory

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Skipper Loyiso Recci was a towering figure in defence

Rugby Town beat Wellingborough Town 7-1 at Butlin Road on Saturday. It was 2-0 at half time, thanks to strikes from Liam Francis and Lewis Rankin. The visitors - making their first trip to Rugby since 1987 - hit back in the 55th minute. But after they were reduced to ten men for a late tackle in the 67th minute, Valley capitalised. Charlie Evans scored a hat-trick and Harry Holloway and sub Simeon Tulloch made it a memorable 7-1 victory.

Rugby are still third in the UCL Premier Division, ten points behind Daventry and three behind Deeping Rangers. Both chasing teams have a game in hand over the leaders.

This Saturday another mid-table side visit Butlin Road, 12th-placed Harborough Town.

Matt Hill punches clear

Charlie Evans scored a hat-trick

Fazel Koriya heads off the line

Daniel Summerfield battles in midfield

Charlie Evans heads in the second goal of his hat-trick against Wellingborough

Keenah Rosser clears in Saturday's 7-1 win

