RUGBY TOWN: Fantastic FA Cup victory over team two levels higher

Ten-man Valley fight back from 2-1 down at 80 minutes to win 4-2

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Hat-trick hero Charlie Evans

A fantastic fightback saw Rugby Town pull off an incredible FA Cup win at Redditch United on Saturday. At 2-1 down and reduced to ten men on 80 minutes with the dismissal of Danico Johnson, Valley managed to score three times for a remarkable 4-2 victory.

Charlie Evans hit two more goals in the 90th and 94th minutes, to go with his 28th-minute equaliser, completing his hat-trick and putting Rugby through to the next round.

Keenah Rosser’s 82nd-minute leveller had started the comeback, turning the tables after their hosts had gone 2-1 up with goals in the 7th and 57th minutes.

The amazing result has earned Valley a home draw against Hednesford Town in the Second Qualifying Round on September 22.

Dominic Perkins celebrates Valley's fantastic win

After Saturday’s thrilling 4-2 win over Redditch, who play two levels higher than Rugby in the non-league pyramid, they will again meet a side from that level as Hednesford play in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

In their previous FA Cup rounds this season Rugby had already beaten Coventry United and Evesham United.

It’s been nearly 25 years since Valley last reached the FA Cup First Round proper and they have made it to the Second Round proper twice - in 1987-88 and 1992-93.

Very happy manager Carl Adams

Richard Bunting challenges in Rugby's win over Redditch

Assistant manager Justin Marsden

Simeon Tulloch starred on the left wing on Saturday