Scorer Simeon Tulloch and Justin Marsden celebrate the second goal against Deeping Rangers PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

RUGBY TOWN: Fantastic victory over fellow title challengers Deeping Rangers

Brilliant 3-0 win leapfrogs Valley back into second place in table

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY: Rugby Town's brilliant 3-0 win at fellow promotion rivals Deeping Rangers on Saturday has lifted them back into second place in the UCL Premier Division, eight points behind leaders Daventry and level on 66 points with their Lincolnshire hosts. Lewis Rankin put Valley ahead early on, with Simeon Tulloch making it 2-0 after an hour and Loyiso Recci adding the third just five minutes later. This weekend Rugby Town visit bottom side Wellingborough Whitworth, who have won just two games so far this season.

Lewis Rankin scored the first goal

Lewis Rankin celebrates the first goal with fans who travelled to Lincolnshire

Assistant manager Justin Marsden energised the midfield

Liam Francis heads goalwards

